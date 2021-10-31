OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of OCFC opened at $22.17 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 261,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth about $301,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 180.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 43,839 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 801,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 59,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.