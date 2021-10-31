OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Short Interest Up 40.6% in October

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,100 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the September 30th total of 529,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NYSE OFG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.90. 160,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,281. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

