OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Short Interest Up 40.6% in October

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,100 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the September 30th total of 529,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
NYSE OFG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.90. 160,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,281. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
