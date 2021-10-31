Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 116.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 931,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $257,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Shares of OMC opened at $68.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.69 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

