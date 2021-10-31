OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.010-$3.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.22 billion-$7.22 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMRNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMRON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Macquarie upgraded OMRON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Get OMRON alerts:

Shares of OMRNY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.67. OMRON has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $107.49.

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.