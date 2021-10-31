Ontology Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001694 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $911.79 million and $359.26 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00040921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00103741 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000660 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00016563 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.77 or 0.00441886 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00047527 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

