Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 236,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $164.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $2,703,674.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,724 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth about $11,181,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ontrak by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ontrak by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

