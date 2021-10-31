Open Governance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $809,913.76 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $809,913.76 and $46,651.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00048642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00225357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00096594 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.