OpenOcean 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.08 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $89.85 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00069904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00073447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00103845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,285.71 or 0.99692017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.32 or 0.06965944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00023125 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

