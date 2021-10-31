OpenOcean Price Reaches $0.62 on Top Exchanges (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001002 BTC on exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $93.52 million and $5.26 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00069248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00069967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00097113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,227.23 or 0.99912173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,349.39 or 0.06983386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00023119 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

