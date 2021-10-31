Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 178.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,437 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,068,000 after acquiring an additional 964,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

