Oppenheimer Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $29.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $110.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $116.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $142.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,122.25.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,960.92 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,601.57 and a 52-week high of $2,973.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,819.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,588.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 106.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.