Oppenheimer Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $170.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Apple stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. Apple has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 142.25%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $7,430,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,197,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $171,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

