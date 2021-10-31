Oppenheimer Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $200.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.85.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.46. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,885 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

