Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $130.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK opened at $107.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day moving average of $118.21. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Oshkosh by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.