OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.72-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.OSI Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.720-$6.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.11. The company had a trading volume of 97,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,170. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $76.31 and a 52-week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.83.

In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,881. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 231,363 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

