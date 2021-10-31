OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.720-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.OSI Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.72-6.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.83.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSIS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,170. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average is $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,881. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $34,577.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.