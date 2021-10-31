Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

OR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OR stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. 552,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 210.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.0437 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 80.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OR. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

