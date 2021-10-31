Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OUTKY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.