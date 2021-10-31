Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 2,338.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,436 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Ovintiv worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,303,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after buying an additional 39,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 97,528 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 65.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 26,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 15.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.92. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

