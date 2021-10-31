Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Price Target Cut to C$0.74 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.77 to C$0.74 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 311.11% from the company’s previous close.
The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Getting No Value for Its Advanced Stage Flagship Asset” and dated October 21, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.
PML is an FRC Top Pick.
“
Panoro Minerals Company Profile
Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, lead, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Panoro Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panoro Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.