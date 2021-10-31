Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Price Target Cut to C$0.74 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.77 to C$0.74 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 311.11% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Getting No Value for Its Advanced Stage Flagship Asset” and dated October 21, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Shares of Panoro Minerals stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.83, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.59 million and a P/E ratio of -7.83. Panoro Minerals has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.23.

Panoro Minerals Company Profile

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, lead, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

