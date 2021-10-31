Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Papa John’s International has raised its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Papa John’s International has a payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $124.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.17. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $132.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

