Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

PSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

PSN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 441,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,568. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. Parsons has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,360.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 109.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 15.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 118,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter valued at $232,000.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

