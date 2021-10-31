PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Short Interest Up 48.6% in October

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the September 30th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PXGYF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. PAX Global Technology has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

