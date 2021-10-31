PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blue Pool Management Ltd.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.9% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $232.59 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.81 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.