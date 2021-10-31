PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 86.03%.

Shares of PBFX opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PBF Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 675.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of PBF Logistics worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty increased their target price on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

