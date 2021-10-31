PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Rating Lowered to Accumulate at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice downgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.56.

PDCE stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 3.44.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $255,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,340. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $214,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,264,000 after acquiring an additional 415,024 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,599,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

