PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 43,651 Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 43,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

CMBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,220.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

