PDT Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICPT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $16.86 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $559.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $96.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICPT shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.