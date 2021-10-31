PDT Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.94 and a beta of 1.43. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

