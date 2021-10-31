PDT Partners LLC Buys 101,104 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,104 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

NYSE RFP opened at $11.76 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $930.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC cut Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.