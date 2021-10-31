PDT Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,993 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 697,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AERI. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of AERI opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $502.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

