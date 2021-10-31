PDT Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 42,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

BZH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $566.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.