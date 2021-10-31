PDT Partners LLC Raises Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 30.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 84.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 99.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $401.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.50 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

