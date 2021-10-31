PDT Partners LLC Sells 21,411 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,411 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EverQuote by 599.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 257,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 20.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after buying an additional 215,098 shares during the period. Islet Management LP grew its position in EverQuote by 63.6% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in EverQuote by 68.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $401.01 million, a PE ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.30. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVER. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

In other news, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $28,146.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $195,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,547 shares of company stock worth $747,777. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

