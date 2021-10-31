PDT Partners LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in DMC Global by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in DMC Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in DMC Global by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $782.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.22, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.13.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

