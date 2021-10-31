Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the coal producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $19.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $20,376,049.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock worth $24,178,245. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 623.7% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 945,166 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peabody Energy (BTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.