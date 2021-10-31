Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH) in a research note released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of INCH opened at GBX 826 ($10.79) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 858.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 821.12. Inchcape has a fifty-two week low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 940.50 ($12.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In related news, insider John Langston bought 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 867 ($11.33) per share, with a total value of £2,046.12 ($2,673.27).

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

