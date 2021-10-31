Pendle (PENDLE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.54 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $49.45 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00068258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00073984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00100004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,281.67 or 0.99439859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.84 or 0.07035629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00024123 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,251,271 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

