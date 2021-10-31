Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Research Partners

Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.14.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Pentair by 80.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

