Pentair plc Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pentair in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.25. Pentair has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,383,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,767,000 after purchasing an additional 510,073 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 825,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,693,000 after purchasing an additional 471,042 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,971,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 550,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,140,000 after purchasing an additional 364,200 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

