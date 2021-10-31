PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.12

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.12 and traded as high as C$5.07. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 21,676 shares trading hands.

PHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$248.02 million and a PE ratio of 26.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.13.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.00 million. Analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.83%.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$45,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$674,517. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 6,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$31,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$313,590.55. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $108,864.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

