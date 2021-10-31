Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.72 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.25 or 0.00015049 BTC on popular exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.40 million and $3.72 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.00224671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00096650 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,780,305 coins and its circulating supply is 1,774,289 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

