Pilgrim’s Pride Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 3,437 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 471% compared to the average daily volume of 602 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
