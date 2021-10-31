Pilgrim’s Pride Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 3,437 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 471% compared to the average daily volume of 602 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

