Piper Sandler Increases Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $46.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

Shares of PLUG opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Plug Power by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,542 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,765,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Plug Power by 2,437.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,089,000 after buying an additional 2,019,255 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

