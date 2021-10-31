Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kontoor Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

KTB stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $57.48. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The business had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

