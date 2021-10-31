PiplCoin One Day Volume Reaches $2,103.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 50.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. One PiplCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded down 71.1% against the U.S. dollar. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $209,619.68 and approximately $2,103.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00048456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00225724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00096564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004350 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PIPL is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

