Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Hits $341.65 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00002954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $341.65 million and $989,958.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00269956 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.96 or 0.00168823 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00104815 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,848,186 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.