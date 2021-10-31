Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.