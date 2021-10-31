Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.26 Million

Brokerages forecast that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report sales of $152.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.00 million and the highest is $228.00 million. Plug Power reported sales of $106.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $499.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $476.50 million to $554.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $851.50 million, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $949.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Plug Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 50.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Plug Power by 9.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 31,465,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,510,693. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

