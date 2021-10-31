Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS PLSQF opened at $19.25 on Friday. Plus500 has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92.
About Plus500
Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.